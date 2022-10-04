SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s one of the most closely watched races in the nation that for the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

Republican Senatorial Candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz held a campaign rally Tuesday afternoon at the FOP 2 Lodge in Scranton.

Oz touted his support for law enforcement and attacked his Democratic opponent John Fetterman for allegedly being soft on crime.

Recent polling shows Oz and Fetterman in a statistical dead heat.

