(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The May Primary Elections are only a couple days away and two candidates were in Erie looking for support.

Republican Dave McCormick is running for U.S. Senate. He said he is battle-tested and Pennsylvania true.

McCormick talked with Erie voters on May 15 regarding issues including fighting inflation, unleashing Pennsylvania energy, and securing our borders. He said he has run businesses in Pennsylvania and created hundreds of jobs.

“So, I am the best candidate to really help lead Pennsylvania as a conservative leader in the Senate, but also take back the Senate on behalf of conservatives,” said Dave McCormick (R) Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Candidate.

McCormick is currently trailing Dr. Mehmet Oz.