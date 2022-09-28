(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association is splitting their ticket in this November’s general election.

The association announced they will be endorsing Republican Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate and Democrat Josh Shapiro for Governor.

“Attorney General Josh Shapiro has shown his support time and time again for the men and women of the Pennsylvania State Police during his tenure as the state’s attorney general,” said PSTA President David Kennedy. “His leadership, experience and knowledge of Pennsylvania’s laws will best serve our Troopers as they continue to provide the citizens of Pennsylvania a safe and secure environment to live and work.”

The Association represents 4,400 state police officers in Pennsylvania.

“The PSTA is proud to endorse Dr. Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate. Dr. Oz has shown that he is, and will continue to be, a strong champion for law enforcement officers and their families in Pennsylvania,” said Kennedy. “At a time when the law enforcement community is facing its greatest challenges, we need people who will advocate for the tools and resources that will keep the men and women of the Pennsylvania State Police safe as they serve our commonwealth.”

On Wednesday Oz also received an endorsement from the U.S. Chamber during a visit to Harrisburg.