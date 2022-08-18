HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new poll by the Republican firm Public Opinion Strategies shows Democrat U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman with an 18 point lead over Republican Mehmet Oz.

The poll, conducted with the business-union alliance Pittsburgh Works Together, shows Fetterman with 51% support to Oz’s 33% with less than three months until the November election.

Public Opinion Strategies, which has an A- rating from polling analysts FiveThirtyEight, is the latest poll showing Fetterman with a double digit lead over the former television personality Oz.

Five of the most recent polls recorded by FiveThirtyEight show Fetterman with leads ranging from 9-18% despite Fetterman having less time on the road while recovering from a May stroke.

The poll of 600 registered Pennsylvania voters was conducted from August 7-10 with a margin of error of +/-4.0%.