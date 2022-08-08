(WHTM) – A new Pennsylvania Senate Race poll shows Democrat John Fetterman holding a double-digit lead over Republican Mehmet Oz.

The poll was conducted by Momentive/SurveyMonkey for Center Street PAC, “a nonpartisan political action committee focused on promoting rational governance and combatting extremism.”

Of the 1,206 voters recorded for the poll between July 29 and August 1, Fetterman received 47% to Oz’s 30% with 23% undecided, a 17% gap between Fetterman and Oz.

Oz’s support grew to 38% among likely voters, however, Fetterman’s support also grew among likely voters to 52%.

The poll found Oz with a 38% unfavorability rating to Fetterman’s 19%, while 45% had a somewhat or very favorable rating of Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s current Lieutenant Governor. Only 26% had a somewhat or very favorable rating for the former television personality Oz.

Fetterman also received 17% support from voters who supported Donald Trump in 2020, while the Trump-endorsed Oz received 63%. Only 6% of Biden voters said they would vote for Oz over Fetterman with 83% supporting Fetterman and 11% undecided.

The Center Street PAC poll was conducted the day after a Fox News poll found Fetterman with 47% support to Oz’s 36%.

FiveThirtyEight’s forecast model has Fetterman slightly favored to win the Senate race at a 67% chance. The model projects Fetterman to win the race with 50% to Oz’s projected 46.8%.

Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate election to replace retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey is November 8.