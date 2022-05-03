(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania election calendar turns to May with three of the most important races of the election cycle up to the voters this month.

Highlighting the primary ballot are the two U.S. Senate races with Republicans and Democrats nominating their candidates to face off in November. The winner of the November race will replace retiring Senator Pat Toomey in the U.S. Senate.

The third race many are watching is the Republican Gubernatorial race with Democrat Josh Shapiro running unopposed.

The deadline to register to vote in the Pennsylvania primary election was May 2, 2022. Anyone who is not registered to vote and would like to vote in the November election can register starting on May 18 until October 24.

The last day to request a mail-in ballot in Pennsylvania is May 10, 2022. Mail-in ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on the Pennsylvania election day, May 17.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the 2022 Pennsylvania primary election.

If you are returning a military absentee or overseas ballot, you have until May 24, 2022, to have your ballot returned.

Pennsylvania’s general election is November 8 and the deadline to apply for a November Pennsylvania election mail-in ballot is November 1.