WTAJ — Jeff Bartos joined WTAJ News at Noon to talk about his campaign for the open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

The Berks and Lancaster County native ran for Lieutenant Governor in 2018 and was a founder of the 30 Day Fund in 2020. The 30 Day Fund is a non-profit that raised money and supplied forgivable loans to small businesses in the commonwealth to help them during the pandemic.

Bartos is in a crowded Republican field battling for the nomination in the May primary.

On what sets him apart from the crowded field, Bartos said, “During the pandemic, I was here on main streets across all 67 counties. Sleeves rolled up and trying to save small businesses. Many of the other candidates running in this primary, and I’m sure your vote your viewers are very bright, they’re going to see the candidates for who they are. They weren’t even living here.”

The Pennsylvania May Primary is May 17th.