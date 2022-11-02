CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — With the midterm elections just six days away, candidates are furiously crisscrossing the Commonwealth, urging their supporters to get out and vote.

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, abc27 reporter Dennis Owens caught up with John Fetterman who rallied in Cumberland County, bringing his Democratic message to a mostly Republican county.

The Cumberland County Democratic Party headquarters in Carlisle was packed with supporters. A splash of blue in a county dominated by red.

“He’s [Fetterman is] a fighter. I stand up for everything he believes in,” said Char Magaro of Enola.

Fetterman’s remarks lasted just under ten minutes, in which he acknowledged his stroke recovery and took a few jabs at his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz.

“I’ll be much better in January but Dr. Oz will still be a fraud,” Fetterman said.

Fetterman said he’ll fight for abortion rights, a higher minimum wage, expanded health care, and the elimination of filibusters.

“We can send him [Oz] back to New Jersey and please send us to D.C. so I can stand and fight for all of you,” Fetterman said.

“I’m really afraid of what will happen if we don’t win the Senate,” Magaro added.

The Oz campaign says the opposite, linking Fetterman and D.C. Democrats to higher prices, a crisis at the border, and surging crime.

“Are you unhappy with where America’s headed? I am and if you are as well then I’m the candidate for change,” said Oz during the Senate debate hosted by abc27.

Privately, there are Democrats who are unhappy that Fetterman wasn’t swapped out months ago with a healthier candidate, such as Conor Lamb who finished second in the primary. But those Democrats were not at this event.

“He’s gonna recover and I think Conor Lamb is a great candidate too but John Fetterman is the guy who won it, and he has the hearts of many,” said Sara Agerton (D) a Pennsylvania State House candidate.

Polls show the Pennsylvania Senate race in a dead heat. Fetterman said he expected a close race all along. Both sides are now battling hard to get their voters to show up at the polls.

“The only power in a democracy is to vote one vote, but I still hear people say it doesn’t matter. It matters. It matters,” said Rick Christie of Carlisle.

While campaigning is coming to an end, voting time is just beginning.