(The Hill) – Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is heading to Pennsylvania — a top general election battleground — to stump for Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman.

The Massachusetts senator will attend a fundraiser for Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, who is competing against Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz in the closely watched battle for the upper chamber.

The event will take place in Philadelphia on July 28 and includes a “VIP reception,” according to an invitation shared by Politico’s Holly Otterbein.

In April, Warren, who ran for president in 2020, wrote about the troubles Democrats could face in the fall if they don’t offer more tangible results to Americans in a wide-ranging New York Times op-ed. Since then, she has been boosting several down-ballot candidates ahead of the November midterm elections, including offering her endorsement in tight races and traveling to critical swing states to help get out the vote on behalf of the party.

Democrats see the Pennsylvania race as a prime flip opportunity in an otherwise brutal election year. Fetterman, who shares some progressive ideology with the Warren wing, is currently leading in polls against Oz, who enjoys former President Trump’s support.