Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Tonight’s Eight Great Tuesday’s concert at Liberty Park will feature more than headlining local act “Concrete Castles.”

Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, plans on attending the concert to greet concertgoers and hear directly from Erie residents about their concerns and the issues that are important to them.

Dr. Oz beat out David McCormick in the closely contested GOP primary race in May. He will face Democratic nominee LT. Gov. John Fetterman in the November general election.

The winner will replace outgoing U.S. Senator Republican Pat Toomey who is retiring after serving two terms.