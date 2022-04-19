KREAMER, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From your local election headquarters, the push was on for Dr. Mehmet Oz as the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, from the Keystone state, made another stop in Northcentral Pennsylvania.

Dr. Oz came to Snyder Country for a look around a cabinetry company called ‘Wood-Mode.’ He says businesses like this are crucial to the people of Pennsylvania.

Known around the country for his medical show, Dr. Mehmet Oz is running for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat. He has been campaigning throughout the commonwealth and toured a local cabinetry company in Kreamer.

“You look at wood mode and you see an example of American ingenuity. You see what people can do if they’re not overregulated and give them the freedom to build something unique,” said Dr. Mehmet Oz, (r) candidate, U.S. Senate.

Wood-Mode specializes in custom cabinets, but, Like many businesses across the state, they’ve struggled to hire more employees.







This is the most unique job market I’ve ever seen in my life. Definitely an employee’s market. We’re doing okay, and I’m saying okay but it would be nice to get some more applicants,” stated Paul Hitesman, Training Manager, Wood-Mode, LLC.

“I’ve been out to Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and everywhere in between. Up north, the southwest. Only one company in all my travels has been fully employed,” Dr. Mehmet Oz explained.

Dr. Oz believes that keeping the workforce in the states and utilizing our resources will help the rising issues of inflation.

“Energy prices are driving a lot of the inflation that we see and it angers Pennsylvanians because they know they have the solution right beneath their feet with the natural gas that’s clean,” Dr. Oz stressed.

If elected Dr. Oz says he’ll continue to push for more use of natural gas, as a cleaner source of energy that will help.