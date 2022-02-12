WATCH: Mikaela Shiffrin takes training run, mulls downhill decision
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
SHARE
Mikaela Shiffrin got her first taste of the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center downhill course as she considers whether or not to compete in the event at the Winter Olympics.
BEIJING, CHINA – FEBRUARY 12 : Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States in action during the Olympic Games 2022, Women’s Downhill Training on February…
BEIJING, CHINA – FEBRUARY 12 : Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States in action during the Olympic Games 2022, Women’s Downhill Training on February 12, 2022 in Yanqing China. (Photo by Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)