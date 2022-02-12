WATCH: Jacobellis secures gold in mixed team SBX with Baumgartner
American Lindsey Jacobellis, winner of individual gold three days prior, beat Italy’s Michela Moioli in the big final of mixed team snowboard cross to capture gold with teammate Nick Baumgartner.
ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA – FEBRUARY 12: Gold medallists Lindsey Jacobellis (L) and Nick Baumgartner of Team United States celebrate during the Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Finals flower ceremony on Day 8 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on February 12, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)