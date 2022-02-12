WATCH: Austin Kleba takes a tumble after Olympic debut race
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
SHARE
United States speed skater Austin Kleba made his Olympic debut in the men’s 500m event. The 22-year-old took a spill after crossing the finish line, but he laughed it off later.
USA’s Austin Kleba falls down next to Canada’s Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu after finishing the men’s speed skating 500m event during the Beijing…
USA’s Austin Kleba falls down next to Canada’s Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu after finishing the men’s speed skating 500m event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing on February 12, 2022. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP) (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)