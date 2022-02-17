Seeing a picture of Dwayne Johnson may not invoke curling immediately, but the actor is apparently intrigued by his nickname’s connection to the sport enough that he just might consider trying it.

Johnson’s response to an NBC Olympics tweet Wednesday that photoshopped his face onto a curling stone being held by the United States’ Matt Hamilton — with the caption “‘The Rock’ is in the house” — drew a back-and-forth with the American curler. If Johnson was being serious, he just figured out what “the rock” means in curling.

Johnson tweeted: “Took me a sec to figure this out. I did not know the thing being pushed on the ice – which for years I’ve been referring to as ‘the gimmick they push’ is actually called THE ROCK. Very cool.”

Then, the actor complimented Hamilton’s “focus, flexibility and hair.”

The 32-year-old Hamilton responded to Johnson by thanking “Mr. The Rock.”

“If you ever wanna give curling a try, let me know!” Hamilton said.

“The Rock” is no stranger to the ice, after he starred as a hockey player in “The Tooth Fairy” in 2010.

Johnson did not immediately respond, but at least there appears to be an open invitation for “Mr. The Rock” to go curling with Team USA.