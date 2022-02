NBC has released its listings for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Check out the list below for when you can catch your favorite sports on News Channel 34.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3

8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event (LIVE)

Men’s Short Program

Rhythm Dance

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Qualifying

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Qualifying

12:35 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Short Program Team Event (LIVE)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4

6:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Opening Ceremony (LIVE)

Noon – 3 p.m.

Olympics Preview Show

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Opening Ceremony

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 5

2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Women’s Speed Skating – 3000 m

Men’s Luge – First & Second Runs

Women’s Cross-Country Skiing – Skiathlon

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Qualifying

Women’s Ski Jumping – Normal Hill Final

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event (LIVE)

Women’s Short Program

Men’s Free Skate

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Downhill Run (LIVE)

Short Track – Mixed Relay Final

12 a.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Women’s Snowboard – Slopestyle Final

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Final

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6

2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Men’s Speed Skating – 5000 m

Men’s Cross-Country Skiing – Skiathlon

Men’s Ski Jumping – Normal Hill Final

7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event (LIVE)

Pairs’ Free Skate

Free Dance

Women’s Free Skate

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom First Run (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Ski

Big Air Qualifying (LIVE)

Moguls Final

Men’s Luge – Third & Final Runs

12 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom Final Run (LIVE)

Men’s Snowboard – Slopestyle Final

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Women’s Biathlon – 15 km Individual

Mixed Team Ski Jumping – Normal Hill

8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Figure Skating – Short Program (LIVE)

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Super G (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Big Air Final (LIVE)

Women’s Short Track – 500 m Final

Women’s Speed Skating – 1500 m

1:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Short Track – 1000 m Final Women’s Luge – First & Second Run

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Biathlon – 20 km Individual

Women’s Luge – Third & Final Runs

Men’s & Women’s Cross-Country Skiing – Individual Sprint Finals

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Slalom First Run (LIVE)

Women’s Snowboard – Halfpipe Qualifying (LIVE)

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Big Air Final (LIVE)

Men’s Speed Skating – 1500 m

11:35 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Slalom Final Run (LIVE)

Men’s Snowboard – Halfpipe Qualifying (LIVE)

Women’s Snowboard – Snowboard Cross Qualifying

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Slalom Final Run

Women’s Snowboard – Snowboard Cross Final

Doubles Luge – First & Final Runs

Men’s Nordic Combined Skiing – Individual Normal Hill & 10 km

8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Women’s Snowboard – Halfpipe Final (LIVE)

Men’s Figure Skating – Free Skate (LIVE)

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Combined, Downhill Run

Men’s Short Track – 1500 m Final

1:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Combined, Slalom Run (LIVE)

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Snowboard – Snowboard Cross Final

Women’s Cross-Country Skiing – 10 km

Team Luge – Relay

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Super G (LIVE)

Men’s Snowboard – Halfpipe Final (LIVE)

Mixed Team Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Final

11:35 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

Women’s Skeleton

First Run

Second Run

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Speed Skating – 10,000 m

Men’s Cross-Country Skiing – 15 km

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Snowboard – Mixed Team Cross Final (LIVE)

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Downhill Training (LIVE)

Short Track – Women’s 1000 m Final & Men’s Relay Semifinal

Men’s Short Track – 500 m Qualifying

Men’s Skeleton – Third & Final Runs

Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Large Hill Qualifying

11:35 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Women’s Biathlon – 7.5 km Sprint

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12

2:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Women’s Speed Skating – Team Pursuit Qualifying

Women’s Cross-Country Skiing – 4×5 km Relay

Men’s Biathlon – 10 km Sprint

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom, First Run (LIVE)

Women’s Monobob – First & Second Runs (LIVE)

Figure Skating – Rhythm Dance

Women’s Skeleton – Third & Final Runs

11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom, Final Run (LIVE)

Men’s Speed Skating – 500 m

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Slopestyle Qualifying

Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Large Hill Final

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13

8 a.m. – Noon

Women’s Speed Skating – 500 m (LIVE)

Men’s Speed Skating – Team Pursuit Qualifying (LIVE)

Short Track – Men’s 500 m & Women’s 3000 m Relay Finals

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Qualifying

Men’s Cross-Country Skiing – 4x10km Relay

10:45 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Figure Skating – Free Dance (LIVE)

Women’s Speed Skating – 500 m

12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Snowboard – Big Air Qualifying

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Slopestyle Final

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 14

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Snowboard – Big Air Qualifying

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Slopestyle Final

Women’s Monobob – Third & Final Runs

Men’s Ski Jumping – Team Large Hill

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Downhill Run (LIVE)

Women’s Snowboard – Big Air Final (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Final

Two-Man Bobsled – First & Second Runs

12:05 am. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Snowboard – Big Air Final (LIVE)

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Slopestyle Final

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 15

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Women’s Speed Skating – Team Pursuit

Men’s Biathlon – 4×7.5 km Relay

Men’s Nordic Combined Skiing

Individual 10 km

Individual Large Hill

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Slalom, First Run (LIVE)

Women’s Figure Skating – Short Program

Two-Man Bobsled – Third & Final Runs

Men’s Speed Skating – Team Pursuit

12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Slalom, Final Run (LIVE)

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Qualifying

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 16

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Cross-Country Skiing – Team Sprint Finals

Women’s Biathlon – 4×6 km Relay

8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Combined, Downhill Run (LIVE)

Freestyle Skiing

Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying (LIVE)

Men’s Aerials Final

Short Track

Women’s 1500 m Final

Men’s 5000 m Relay Final

11:05 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Gold Medal Game (LIVE)

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Combined, Slalom Run

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Ski Cross Final

Nordic Combined Skiing

Men’s Team Large Hill

Men’s Team 4×5 km Relay

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Final (LIVE)

Women’s Figure Skating – Free Skate

Women’s Speed Skating – 1000 m

12:05 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Ski Cross Final (LIVE)

Men’s Nordic Combined Skiing – Team 4×5 km Relay

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Semifinals

Men’s Speed Skating – 1000 m

Men’s Biathlon – 15 km Mass Start

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Final (LIVE)

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Short Program

Two-Woman Bobsled – First & Second Runs

11:35 a.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Team Event

Four-Man Bobsled – First & Second Runs

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19

2:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Speed Skating – Mass Start Finals

Men’s Cross-Country Skiing – 50 km

Women’s Biathlon – 12.5 km Mass Start

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Bobsled

Four-Man Final Run (LIVE)

Four-Man Third Run

Two-Woman Third & Final Runs

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Free Skate

11:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Figure Skating – Gala (LIVE)

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 20

2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Figure Skating – Gala

Women’s Cross-Country Skiing – 30 km

7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Olympic Gold

8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Closing Ceremony