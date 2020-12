Day 4 – In 2020, many of our annual traditions have had to be put on pause.

Christmas caroling is one of them.

While we couldn’t go out and find a caroling group for Day 4, we were able to catch up with musician Kristen Carter, who works as a music therapist.

Kristen played 3 Christmas Classics for us, and we hope you enjoy them as much as we did.

Note: Today is Day 4. We made a mistake in the video and said Day 3.