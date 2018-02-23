NewsChannel 34 Storm Team Forecast

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Precipitation moves back into the Southern Tier Friday but instead of snow we will deal with rain, possibly mixing with some freezing rain, especially east of Binghamton.

A whole new system comes at us for Friday. While mainly rain is expected there could be some wintry mix east of Binghamton as the precipitation starts.

Steady rain will taper off Friday night and the weekend looks to start on a cloudy but dry start. The dry weather doesn't last long as rain returns for Sunday.

Friday: Rain arrives. There could be some areas of freezing rain, especially east of Binghamton.. Highs near 40. Wind: ESE shifting to SW increasing to 10-20 mph

Friday Night: Rain in the evening tapering off overnight. Temperatures holding in the mid 30s. Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40.

Sunday: Chance of rain showers, perhaps some thunder, breezy, milder. Highs near 50.

Monday: Sun and clouds. High in the low 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, mild. High in the mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High near 50.

Thursday. Rain showers. High in the mid 40s.