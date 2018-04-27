REPORT: Jason Witten may retire, join ESPN

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: Jason Witten #82 of the Dallas Cowboys runs the ball past Earl Thomas #29 of the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at AT&T Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys iconic tight end Jason Witten is planning to retire after 15 years in the NFL.

According to Chris Mortensen, the 35-year-old NFL veteran will join ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast team.

Mortenson and ESPN report Witten will still meet with Jerry Jones on Friday to get his blessing before making his decision final.

Witten, an 11-time Pro Bowl selection, would leave the Cowboys as the franchise leader in pass receptions (1,152), receiving yards (12,488), games played (239) and ranks third in receiving touchdowns (68).

The Dallas Cowboys drafted Witten out of the University of Tennessee in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft (69th pick overall).

Witten would be the third Dallas Cowboy to be on a current leading network NFL broadcast team (Troy Aikman - Fox, Tony Romo - CBS).