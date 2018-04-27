Spartans storm back to grab a 7-6 win over Wildcats
JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. - Only lacrosse game in the area Thursday night, Johnson City hosting Maine-Endwell.
First half, Sam Majewski finds Megan Carpenter for the game's first goal.
Then, Ryan Johnson weaves her way to goal and scores.
2-0 Wildcats.
J.C. at it again now.
Free position for Kayla Neer.
She tucks it just inside the post and gives her team the 3-0 lead.
However, that wouldn't hold.
Great pass from Kiara McKercher to Jenna Zunic in front. 3-1 now.
Then, it's Jenna's sister, Julianne who finds twine.
M-E would storm back and take this one, 7-6.
