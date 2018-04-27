Local Sports

Sabers hold off Purple Tornado for a 5-4 win

By: Cam Lavallee

Posted: Apr 26, 2018 11:12 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 26, 2018 11:12 PM EDT

Now to the diamond, Susquehanna Valley taking on Norwich.

3-1 Norwich at this point.

Devin Hamm sends a chopper up the middle.

That drives in two, and we're tied at 3.

But, the Purple Tornado answer. 

Marcus Cashman splits short and third.

That brings home another run.

It's 4-3 Norwich.

However, Cashman gives up that shot to left-center by Dan Matthews.

An RBI double to tie this game up.

Matthews breaking out the Fortnite celebration afterwards.

Then, S.V. would go up for good.

Zack Taro drops one in to right.

That puts the Sabers up by one in the 5th.

Susquehanna Valley would hold on to win it, 5-4.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected