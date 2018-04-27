Sabers hold off Purple Tornado for a 5-4 win

Now to the diamond, Susquehanna Valley taking on Norwich.

3-1 Norwich at this point.

Devin Hamm sends a chopper up the middle.

That drives in two, and we're tied at 3.

But, the Purple Tornado answer.

Marcus Cashman splits short and third.

That brings home another run.

It's 4-3 Norwich.

However, Cashman gives up that shot to left-center by Dan Matthews.

An RBI double to tie this game up.

Matthews breaking out the Fortnite celebration afterwards.

Then, S.V. would go up for good.

Zack Taro drops one in to right.

That puts the Sabers up by one in the 5th.

Susquehanna Valley would hold on to win it, 5-4.