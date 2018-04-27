Sabers blank Purple Tornado 18-0
Now just a few steps away, the S.V. softball team also playing host to Norwich.
First inning, Madison Tuttle hits a grounder.
Not handled cleanly at first, and a run scores.
1-0 S.V.
Then, bases loaded for Shawna Zawiski, and she delivers.
A bouncer through the infield and that will bring home two.
It's 3-0 Sabers.
The runs just continued to pour in.
Tuttle again here as she drives in another run.
Sophia Pappas was dominant in the circle for the Sabers, picking up the shut-out victory. S.V. would not let up, as they take this one, 18-0.
