Rumble Ponies bats come alive in 13-1 win over SeaWolves

ERIE, P.A. - There have been some games this early season when the Binghamton Rumble Ponies offense goes into hiding.

Some games they show up, but the pitching lets them down.

On Friday, neither one of those would be an issue.

To Erie, P.A., Binghamton and the Erie SeaWolves for the second time this season.

The Ponies took two-out-of-three in their first series.

This one was all Binghamton right off the bat.

Patrick Mazeika shoots one down the left field line.

That drives in two.

2-0 Ponies.

To the 4th, 4-1 Binghamton.

Peter Alonso with a single to right.

Jeff McNeil comes in to score.

It's 5-1.

Then in the 6th, Alonso puts a hurting on that ball.

A two-run shot.

The runs would keep pouring in as Binghamton bashes Erie by a final of 13-1.

The Ponies move to .500 on the year with the win.

These two meet again tomorrow evening, with first pitch set for 6:05 pm.