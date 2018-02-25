Phantoms hold off B-Devils to secure 2-1 win

BINGHAMTON - The red-hot Binghamton Devils, winners of their last four, took to the ice at the Floyd L. Maines Arena on Saturday night, welcoming in the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Second period, Devils up 1-0.

Shot gets blocked.

Puck jumps around before Greg Carey finds it at the circle and whips it on goal.

He ties things up on his 23rd goal of the year.

Ken Appleby kept the Devils in it, making 22 saves.

But, it was not enough as the Phantoms would get a goal just two minutes into the third and that was all it took.

Lehigh Valley wins it 2-1.

B-Devs are back in action on Tuesday in Belleville against the Senators.