Patriots win championship game over Forks 4-1

BINGHAMTON - the Broome County High School hockey championship was decided tonight.

The three seed, Binghamton, facing off with the fourth seed, Chenango Forks.

Forks would jump out to a 1-0 lead, but it would be all Patriots from there.

Logan Ulmer lights the lamp for Binghamton.

We're tied at one.

Now, Jake Miller cross ice for Zach Cerinetti.

He can't finish, but Ulmer puts it home.

Binghamton up 3-1.

The captain would score an empty netter to complete the hat trick, and the celebration was on.

Binghamton wins the Broome County High School hockey championship by a final of 4-1.