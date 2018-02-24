High school basketball playoff recap, 2/23/18

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. - To Johnson City for the Seciton IV Class A tournament.

The two seed hosting #3 Union-Endicott.

Early on, Nick Conklin going deep for Keith Harris, and Harris with the one-hand jam!

U-E trying to keep pace.

Matt Polemini kicks out to Anthony Van Fossen who knocks down the corner three.

He led the Tigers with 17 points.

But Adam Burns and J.C. brought the thunder tonight.

He finished with 18.

The Wildcats were led by Ladarius Thompson who dropped 19.

J.C. wins it 74-62.

The Wildcats advance to the Class A finals to face #1 Maine-Endwell on March 3 at the Floyd Maines Arena.

Now to Seton Catholic Central where the #2 Saints hosted the #7 Whitney Point Eagles in the Class B quarterfinals.

Before the game, Leo Gallagher was honored for scoring his 1,000th career point in the STAC Championship against Ithaca.

Then, he went out and had another great game.

Jonathan Williams gets it to Gallagher beyond the arc, bang!

Then, Tommy Dempsey finds Leo.

And Leo just lighting it up! He led all scorers with 25 points.

Dempsey from downtown now. He buries it.

Seton rolls in this one, 80-45.

The Saints march on to the semifinals on Tuesday against Oneonta.

Now out to Owego for the next two games.

First up, the girl's Class B quarterfinals.

Indians and #7 Dryden.

Kaci Donovan connects with Anna Felice, and she connects with that corner three.

Then, Donovan carries up.

Everyone gets a touch before she gets it back, and buries a three of her own.

Felice dropped 20 to lead the team as Owego runs away with this one, 73-28.

The Indians advance to the semifinals on Wednesday.

Same match-up, different seedings for the boy's Class B quarterfinals, #1 Owego and #8 Dryden.

Kobe Bogart finds Cam Neira who drives the paint and gets that to fall.

Then, good ball movement.

eventually worked back to Bogart,and he knocks down the tre.

Kobe finished with 13 points.

Christian Sage led all scorers with 24 points.

Indians take it 75-50.

They move on to the semifinals where they'll play Waverly.