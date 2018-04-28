Local Sports

Golden Bears thump Wildcats 16-4

By: Cam Lavallee

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 11:14 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 11:14 PM EDT

VESTAL, N.Y. - The Johnson City boy's team also in action tonight, on the road to face Vestal.

Early on, JT Stirpe to Matt Thrasher and slings one in.

1-0 Vestal.

Then, it's Jared Butler who jukes and fires one home.

2-0 Golden Bears.

Vestal rolling.

Great dish by Colin Tyrell to Sam Eckert for the goal.

Thrasher flying up with it.

He hits Max Weist for the score.

The attack continues as Riley Cook loads up and fires one home.

Vestal would thump J.C., 16-4.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected