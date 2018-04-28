Golden Bears thump Wildcats 16-4
VESTAL, N.Y. - The Johnson City boy's team also in action tonight, on the road to face Vestal.
Early on, JT Stirpe to Matt Thrasher and slings one in.
1-0 Vestal.
Then, it's Jared Butler who jukes and fires one home.
2-0 Golden Bears.
Vestal rolling.
Great dish by Colin Tyrell to Sam Eckert for the goal.
Thrasher flying up with it.
He hits Max Weist for the score.
The attack continues as Riley Cook loads up and fires one home.
Vestal would thump J.C., 16-4.
