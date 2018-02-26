Bulldogs top Shamrocks 124-122

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Bulldogs are winners of 15 straight.

The Bulldogs are number 5 in the ABA Power Rankings with a 17-2 record as they hosted the Scranton Shamrocks last night.

The Shamrocks looking to bring the luck of the Irish in to Seton Catholic Central to knock off the Dogs.

Starting things off early in the 1st quarter, Jordan Prior for the bulldogs dishes it to Trea Kelly.

Nice little move and a fade away and gets the friendly roll to knock it home to tie up the game at 2.

Next possession, Former Binghamton University standout Jimmy gray takes the pass off the inbound and marches all the way down the court to take it to the lane himself.

A nice lay-up to knot it up at 4 points a piece.

A few possessions later, Gray taking it up the court to the bulldogs.

Looks like he's going to take it in himself, but dishes to Moni Anderson who gets his defender to bite on the pump fake and BAM drops it home for 3.

Later in the first, Shamrocks take possession on the missed shot from Binghamton.

They take it down the court and get caught trying to be a little sneaky with the behind the back pass.

Jordan Prior for the bulldogs taking it on the fast break in transition, passes to Gray who is right there to lay it in for 2.

Gray would finish with 19 and Kyrie Sutton, who didn't start the game wound up with 31 points.

Bulldogs take it in a tight one 124 to 122.

However, the 2 teams played a re-match Sunday in Scranton and the Shamrocks snapped the bulldogs 16-game winning streak.