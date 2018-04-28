Local Sports

B.U. ends season with 15-9 loss to Stony Brook

By: Cam Lavallee

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 11:15 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 11:15 PM EDT

BINGHAMTON - At the Bearcats Sports Complex, the Binghamton University men's lacrosse team wrapped up their season tonight, taking on a different SeaWolves team; Stony Brook.

Second half, Joe Grossi turns on the jets and rises up for the goal.

9-4 Seawolves.

Then, Thomas McAndrew goes full horizontal on this one.

It trickles in.

B.U. hanging around.

Later, Sean Gilroy finds Jon Perotto on the doorstep.

B.U. would get it to within four in the third, but Stony Brook was too much.

Unlike Erie, these Seawolves get the win tonight, beating Binghamton 15-9.

B.U. ends the year 4-11.

