Blue Devils grind out 8-7 win over Johnson City

BINGHAMTON - Chenango Forks taking on Johnson City.

First half, Precilaire Joseph curls around front and scores.

Wildcats up 2-0.

Now, Brooke Maietta down the other end banks one home and gets Forks on the board.

Then, Gabby Panko connects with Maietta on a beauty of a play to tie things up.

Free position here for Sam Majewski and she scores.

One of three for her today.

Meanwhile, Maietta and Reece Wiley would net hat tricks as well for Forks.

A back-and-forth game, but the Blue Devils grind this one out, taking it, 8-7.