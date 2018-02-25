Bearcats fall at home to Hawks 67-57

BINGHAMTON - With just two games remaining on their schedule, the Binghamton University men's basketball team needs a miracle to get into the America East tournament.

Sitting one game back of the 8th and final postseason spot, the Bearcats need to win out, and they need Maine, the team ahead of them who they've lost to twice this year, to lose out.

B.U. tried to do their part this afternoon as they hosted Hartford, the number three team in the conference.

It was Senior Day at the Events Center.

Head Coach Tommy Dempsey started five of his seven seniors, and they each scored at least a point.

Fard Muhammad had himself a good day at the office.

He hit three from deep in the first half, and finished with 14 points.

B.U. found themselves up by one after the first 20 minutes, and had to have been feeling good about that.

Second half, Timmy rose to Thomas Bruce with the big time slam!

Then, Rose finds Bruce on the alley-oop.

Things looking good, but the Hawks were the ones that would be flying high at the end of this one.

John Carroll would have a big day for Hartford.

He'd go for 23 points along with 15 boards for the double-double.

Hartford would distance themselves in the last couple minutes as they beat BInghamton, 67-57.

With the loss, the Bearcats are officially eliminated from playoff contention and will wrap up their season on Tuesday at Albany.