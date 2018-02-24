B-Devils pelt Senators with 53 shots en route to a 5-1 win
BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils are winners of three-in-a-row, outscoring Rochester and Toronto 6-2 over the course of those games.
On Friday, the B-Devs hit the ice at home in search of their fourth-straight against the Belleville Senators.
A lot of American pride on hand tonight coming off the women's hockey team winning gold in PyeongChang.
First period, Devils already up 1-0.
On the power play, newcomer Mario Lucia shovels that home on the backhander.
Devils up 2-0.
More from Super Mario now.
This is why you put pucks on goal.
That one manages to wiggle in, and its a 3-1 Binghamton lead.
The Devils would score three power play goals and outshoot Belleville a staggering 53-21.
What is going on with the Devils lately?
Looking like a whole new team, but it's a good look!
B-Devs win their fourth-straight by a final of 5-1.
They're right back at it tomorrow night when they host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7:05 pm.
