B-Devils pelt Senators with 53 shots en route to a 5-1 win

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils are winners of three-in-a-row, outscoring Rochester and Toronto 6-2 over the course of those games.

On Friday, the B-Devs hit the ice at home in search of their fourth-straight against the Belleville Senators.

A lot of American pride on hand tonight coming off the women's hockey team winning gold in PyeongChang.

First period, Devils already up 1-0.

On the power play, newcomer Mario Lucia shovels that home on the backhander.

Devils up 2-0.

More from Super Mario now.

This is why you put pucks on goal.

That one manages to wiggle in, and its a 3-1 Binghamton lead.

The Devils would score three power play goals and outshoot Belleville a staggering 53-21.

What is going on with the Devils lately?

Looking like a whole new team, but it's a good look!

B-Devs win their fourth-straight by a final of 5-1.

They're right back at it tomorrow night when they host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7:05 pm.