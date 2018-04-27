Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 21: Josh Allen #17 of the Wyoming Cowboys passes the ball during the first half of the Poinsettia Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium on December 21, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

DALLAS, TX - The Bills made a deal and got their guy.

Buffalo traded with Tampa Bay up to pick seven to select quarterback Josh Allen in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft Thursday night.

In exchange, the Bills gave up both their second round picks. They did receive pick 255 in return from the Bucs. It's the second to last pick in the entire draft.

This was the move the Bills seemed to building towards since they traded down in the 2017 first round to add Kansas City's first round round pick this year.

The Bills were able to save their second first round pick--number 22 overall--and can still add to their roster tonight.

