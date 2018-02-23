Michigan student becomes Korean host for Team USA hockey team

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - A Western Michigan student landed one of the best jobs in PyeongChang – an Olympic volunteer.

Ko Jaechung goes by Chris Ko in the U.S. But to the Team USA hockey players he served as host, he had a plethora of names.

“Crisco, like the canola oil, Christopher Robbin, Kringle. I don’t know what that’s about,” he said.

You know you’ve been accepted into a hockey locker room when you get a nickname.

Chris’ job gave him a backstage pass at the Pyeongchang games.

“Being backstage in the locker room, it felt like I was in a place not many people get to go see,” he said.

He did everything from help set up the locker room to translate for players and their families.

"The key thing for this position is speaking Korean and English," Chris said.

He isn’t the first member of his family to volunteer at the Olympics. His father worked the 1988 games in Seoul.

Chris is an aviation major at Western Michigan. He is taking online classes to stay in good stead academically.

He’s been in Korea for a month but with the U.S. losing, he’s getting ready to head back to campus and

Michigan’s wintry weather armed with a one-of-a-kind wardrobe thanks to his once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"How many people can say they worked with the U.S hockey team at the Olympics? It's been a tremendous honor."

