SU football 2018 season opener now happening in August

Posted: Feb 22, 2018 09:00 PM EST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 02:04 PM EST

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) - The first game for Syracuse University football's 2018 season will be played on Friday, Aug. 31 at Western Michigan.

The season opener for both schools was initially set for Sept. 1.

The 2018 Orange begin spring practice period on March 4. Syracuse Football's Spring Preview is on Friday, April 13. 

The 2018 schedule features six home dates, including ACC matchups with Florida State (Sept. 15), North Carolina (Oct. 20), NC State (Oct. 27) and Louisville (Nov. 9).

Syracuse returns 42 letterwinners, including 16 starters (8 offense, 7 defense, 1 specialist), from last season.

Click here for ticket information. 

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected