SU football 2018 season opener now happening in August
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) - The first game for Syracuse University football's 2018 season will be played on Friday, Aug. 31 at Western Michigan.
The season opener for both schools was initially set for Sept. 1.
The 2018 Orange begin spring practice period on March 4. Syracuse Football's Spring Preview is on Friday, April 13.
The 2018 schedule features six home dates, including ACC matchups with Florida State (Sept. 15), North Carolina (Oct. 20), NC State (Oct. 27) and Louisville (Nov. 9).
Syracuse returns 42 letterwinners, including 16 starters (8 offense, 7 defense, 1 specialist), from last season.
Click here for ticket information.
More Stories
-
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Timberwolves say Jimmy Butler has…
-
Arenas were packed, fans were cheering and schools were…
-
Shohei Ohtani went only one way in his spring training debut for the…