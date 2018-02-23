SU football 2018 season opener now happening in August

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. SYRACUSE, NY - NOVEMBER 25: Ervin Philips #3 of the Syracuse Orange carries the ball during the first quarter against the Boston College Eagles at the Carrier Dome on November 25, 2017 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) - The first game for Syracuse University football's 2018 season will be played on Friday, Aug. 31 at Western Michigan.

The season opener for both schools was initially set for Sept. 1.

The 2018 Orange begin spring practice period on March 4. Syracuse Football's Spring Preview is on Friday, April 13.

The 2018 schedule features six home dates, including ACC matchups with Florida State (Sept. 15), North Carolina (Oct. 20), NC State (Oct. 27) and Louisville (Nov. 9).

Syracuse returns 42 letterwinners, including 16 starters (8 offense, 7 defense, 1 specialist), from last season.

