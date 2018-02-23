UHS to sell Ideal Living Center

ENDICOTT, N.Y. - UHS has announced a plan to sell its senior living center in Endicott.

According to a company spokesperson, UHS is looking to sell Ideal Senior Living Center located at 600 High Avenue.

It will be sold to the nursing home administration company, Upstate Services Group.

That company operates Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing on Front Street in Binghamton along with Vestal Park Rehab and Nursing center.

UHS says it wants to sell the facility to a company with knowledge and experience related to senior living.

The former Ideal Hospital was turned into a nursing facility when Binghamton General, Wilson and Ideal merged to form UHS.

The sale is pending New York State Department of Health approval and the acquisition could take a few months.