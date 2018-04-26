The Discover Center holds annual 'Fun Run'

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - It's time again for the funnest run, run for the fun of it.

The Discovery Center Kids Club after school program is holding its 3rd annual Fun Run on Saturday.

The one and a half mile course runs through the Story Garden, across the bridge and around the old carriage trails at Ross Park in Binghamton.

The program's 35 elementary school-aged children help to organize all aspects of the event, including the mapping the course, designing obstacles, preparing food and trinkets to sell, organizing raffles and special surprises.

"I think the kids are amazing. They're really entrepreneurs and they really have a goal and strive for that goal and they've been successful every year that they've participated," said After School Program Supervisor Amanda Florance.

The Kids Fun Run starts at 10 a.m. with registration beginning at 9 a.m.

Cost is $15 per person in advance, $20 day of, with a family maximum of $50 and $60 respectively.

To register in advance, go to TheDiscoveryCenter.org.