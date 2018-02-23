Six local Boy Scouts earn title of Eagle Scout

VESTAL, N.Y. - Six local Boy Scouts have earned the organization's highest honor.

Eric Lethin, Josh Tomaka, Andy Isaacs, David Foran, Harrison Barnes, and Joe Mangiacapra have recently earned the title of Eagle Scout with Boy Scout Troop 221 in Vestal.

It's the highest rank in Boy Scouts and in order to become an Eagle Scout, you must earn 21 badges, hold a leadership role in the organization and take on a community service project.

Tomaka joined the scouts in 1st grade and for his community service project, he repaired an elementary school garden, benches, and a bridge.

He says Boy Scouts has allowed him to give back to his community.

"It's a really great experience. You get a chance to help others out, hang out with fun people and go camping every month. It's a really good time and you get to do something great while you're at it," said Tomaka.

Harrison Barnes built two picnic tables and shelving for a shed at Vestal Hills Elementary.

He says previous scouts helped instill the values and qualities required to become an Eagle Scout.

"It's a nice cycle. You see the older scouts and you help them out. Then, you become that older scout and you help the younger scouts that you think could become Eagle Scouts and you want to help them get there by giving them the experience they need to get there," said Barnes.

Since the inception of the award in 1912, only 2% of eligible scouts reach the designation of Eagle Scout.

The troop is planning a trip to Gettysburg and Washington DC.