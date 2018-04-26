Senator Akshar rallying for GOP support

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - State Senator Fred Akshar says he'll fight to keep Republicans in control of the State Senate.

Wednesday, Democrats won two seats as a result of a State Senate Special Election.

Although the Democrats have a majority, Senator Simcha Felder, a registered Democrat, has supported the Republicans in the Senate.

Felder says he'll continue supporting them at least through this legislative session that ends in June.

If Democrats take the majority and win more seats in November, they'll control both the Assembly and Senate.

Akshar says that would be detrimental for Upstate New York, and especially the Southern Tier.

"I have deep concerns about one party control in Albany. You saw what happened in 2009 and 2010 where there were over 100 new taxes and fees. We increased spending by $14 billion and siphoned I can't even tell you how many millions of dollars from public education upstate and sent it to New York City," said Akshar.

Akshar says regardless of which party is in control, his number one priority is the people of the 52nd district.

He also says Tuesday's Democratic victories are not a true reflection of voter attitudes, and says special elections typically generate a lower turnout.