Registration open for 5th annual 'I Run For...' runs

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Local, regional, national, and even runners from outside the country will be pounding the pavement with a mission in mind.

The 5th annual I Run For... Half Marathon will take place on September 9 in the Town of Maine.

It was established in 2014 by Steve and Anne Seepersaud after a family member was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The event has grown to offer a marathon, half marathon, and 5K.

It's also a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

The proceeds of the race are donated to cancer research and quality of life services for cancer patients.

Co-President Steve Seepersaud says everyone has a reason to run.

"There's that sense of running for something. It could be for someone in their family who has cancer or is dealing with some other type of affliction or personal hardship. We're all inspired by something. Sometimes, it's a positive thing that inspires us. Whatever it is, we wanted to harness that, hence the name I Run For..." said Seepersaud.

New this year is a team challenge where businesses and non-profits who bring the most race participants from their organization will win a prize.

Since 2014, the race has generated over $14,000 in proceeds.

There have been runners from 15 different states and seven countries including France and Kenya.

For more information on how to register visit https://irunforhalfmarathon.wordpress.com/