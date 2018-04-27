'Regatta Row' celebration helps ramps up excitement for General Clinton Canoe Regatta

BAINBRIDGE, N.Y. - Artists and art-lovers are using creativity to celebrate Bainbridge and ramp up excitement for the upcoming General Clinton Canoe Regatta.

The Jericho Arts Council is once again holding a Regatta Row celebration Saturday in the village.

The focal point is the annual "Scenes of New York" painted furniture contest.

Each year, the Council's Gallery Committee purchases special Adirondack chairs that have a canoe theme built in.

This year, folding end tables were added.

Local and regional artists paint the wooden pieces in a folk art style that ranges from graffiti to pointillism to impressionism.

Local high school students also decorated canoe paddles.

On Wednesday, the chair created by Christine Giuliano received the Mayor's Award for her depiction of attractions across the Empire State.

Saturday, a festival that adds free food and live music will take place.

"People start to feel something special going on that day. It becomes an immersive experience. That's why it makes it precious to come out, even if people have a busy day. This is a unique community project and brings together art and love and people," said Kitchen.

The event runs from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and there will be 25 musicians performing and local restaurants will be handing out free samples.

And additional awards will be given out.

The 10 chairs and 10 tables will be auctioned off.

It has already begun online at JerichoArts.com.

It culminates in a live auction held May 26, at 3:00 p.m. during the General Clinton Canoe Regatta.