NYSEG announces $400K grant for Binghamton University Smart Energy building

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Binghamton University had some help building its new Smart Energy facility from a company that knows a lot about energy.

NYSEG announced a $400,000 grant Thursday to assist with the construction of the new building.

It opened in the Innovative Technologies Complex on Murray Hill Road last year.

The money is from an economic development program NYSEG has that typically supports private industry.

In this case, the utility hopes it will eventually benefit from the research being conducted there, especially into energy storage.

President and CEO Carl Taylor, who got his master's degree from BU, says the lithium ion battery research, typically associated with electric vehicles, could also have ramifications for his utility.

"We take it to the utility side, and transmission and distribution, one of the things we're going to do there is look at how do we store energy better where it's needed most. Which may actually help us avoid certain other traditional old investments that we would have made in the past because of these new technologies and new investments that we can make," said Taylor.

The NYSEG grant covered expenses related to the building's energy usage such as cabling and control systems.

BU President Harvey Stenger says the facility is the most energy-efficient on campus.

This is third grant NYSEG has made to the university totaling $1.2 million.