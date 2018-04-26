Money seized from drug crimes dispersed to local law enforcement

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Some local police agencies are benefiting from the ill-gotten gains of area drug dealers.

Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell announced Thursday that money seized from criminals convicted of drug crimes will be dispersed to local law enforcement.

The forfeited money is divided using a formula in which a portion goes to the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse (OASAS), a portion to the arresting agency, and the remainder to the DA.

Cornwell then shares his money with other local departments to fund undercover operations, officer safety, technology upgrades, and major investigations.

"I'll direct that money where it's appropriate and where it's definitely needed. Where we can get the best benefit from using the funds. We want to use them wisely," said Cornwell.

Cornwell says over $280,000 was shared from arrests that occurred in 2016 and prosecuted in 2017.

Of the DA's roughly $60,000 portion, he redistributed about $45,000 to local police departments.