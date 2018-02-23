Mayor David delivers State of the City 2018

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Binghamton Mayor Rich David is laying out his vision for the City in 2018.

David delivered his State of the City address Thursday night.

He focused on topics such as homelessness, infrastructure, public safety, taxes, and the arts.

He announced a partnership with the Family Enrichment Network to build a $4.5 million, 19-unit supportive housing complex for homeless families on the Northside.

Since 2012, homelessness among students has increased 40%.

David also announced state of the art renovations to the Binghamton Police Headquarters.

He also discussed the crackdown and closure of multiple illegal after hours clubs.

David outlined another year of aggressive infrastructure improvements including the Front and State Street gateway projects and the construction of a mixed-use parking garage at 7 Hawley Street that will break ground this year and be complete by next January.

He also discussed construction at the Binghamton-Johnson City Joint Sewage Treatment Plant where he disputed the claim that the project cost has tripled.

He says instead of making band-aid improvements costing $100 million, he and JC Mayor Greg Deemie agreed to overhaul the site to prevent costly piecemeal fixes in the future.

"I really question the wisdom of spending $100,000,000 on a new treatment system and connecting it to an electrical system that was built in the 1960s and caught fire twice in the past 10 years. I think that's a really bad idea. I also think it's a bad idea to connect a $100,000,000 treatment system to pipes that are also 50 or 60 years old," said David.

Democrat Conrad Taylor says he was pleased with the Mayor's Speech and initiatives, specifically a promise to cut residential and commercial taxes.

"I was really happy that the Mayor again made a commitment to lower property taxes once again. City Council feels passionate about and I personally feel passionate about that. But, it's comforting to know that commitment is being made months before we begin the budget process for 2019," said Taylor.

David is applying for Greater Binghamton Fund money to create a Downtown Entertainment and Cultural Organizations, or DECO District.

It would include a $1.2 million streetscape improvement plan for the arts district, walkability upgrades, facade improvements to the two parking ramps, green infrastructure, and a renovation of the Forum Theater and Artists' Row.