Legislation would prohibit archery, shooting classes in NY schools

2018 New York State NASP Archery Tournament via DEC

ALBANY, NY (WROC) - New legislation in the state legislature would ban marksmanship and shooting programs in New York state.

The law, currently in committee, would allow classes to teach safe firearm use and hunting practices, but would ban students from using guns and prohibit any firearms from being discharged on school grounds.

It would also ban schools from offering marksmanship and shooting programs including: "Proficiency tests of accuracy, precision and speed in using 20 various types of ranged weapons, such as firearms and air guns... Handguns, rifles and shotguns and/or bows or crossbows."

The legislation would have to be approved in committee before moving forward for further votes.