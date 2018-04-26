Lee Barta Community Center expansion unveiled

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Northside Binghamton residents are welcoming a rejuvenated community center.

The Lee Barta Community Center has undergone a $500,000 expansion, doubling the size of the facility.

A vacant, blighted building was torn down next door to make room for the new additions.

It now features a new community room with a full-sized kitchen along with a computer lab, exercise area, and an expanded bicycle repair shop in the basement.

Healthy Lifestyles Coalition Program Coordinator Kim Schwartz says more room means helping more people.

"We needed more space. They truly made it happen today. Our goal is to serve more resident and have more partners have programming here. I don't think there's been this many people here in the Lee Barta Center in a very long time," said Schwartz.

The City of Binghamton provided Community Development Block Grant Funding and State Senator Fred Akshar secured $300,000 for the project.

Visions also donated $50,000 for the community room.

It's named for Binghamton Police Officer Lee Barta who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 1995.