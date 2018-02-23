JCC hosts Purim carnival

VESTAL, N.Y. - A carnival fo family fun is coming up this Sunday at the JCC in Vestal.

The Center is hosting its annual Community Purim Festival.

It features a variety of games and prizes plus large inflatables like a bounce house, slide and basketball game.

Plus, there's food for sale including bagels, knishes and the traditional cookie associated with Purim, hamantaschen.

JCC Youth and Camp Director Lynette Errante says there's lots of games, lots of candy and lots of fun.

"You don't have to be a member of the JCC or even come here. We say Purim is the festival of lots. We'll have games and food and candy and lots of activities for the kids here on Sunday," said Errante.

The Purim Festival runs from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $5 for kids and $1 for adults and includes one free hamantaschen cookie.

Children and adults are encouraged to come in costumes.

The event raises money for the center's youth programming.