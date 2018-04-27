Endicott Police Department replaces three fleet vehicles

ENDICOTT, N.Y. - Endicott Police have some newer, safer rides thanks to a state grant secured by Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo.

Lupardo held a news conference outside the Endicott Police station Friday morning to announce $126,000 was given to EPD to purchase three new Ford Tahoes.

They replace three aging sedans in the police fleet.

Police Chief Patrick Garey says the SUV's are more visible to the public, give officers a better sight line while driving, have more storage space and will be safer driving in snow and ice.

Plus, Garey says the old cars had outlived their useful life.

"The Endicott Police vehicle fleet was an aging fleet. Some of our vehicles were 2008's, 100,000 plus miles that are on village streets. So, it's a lot of wear and tear on the vehicles. We were really in need of new vehicles," said Garey.

The three new vehicles have been in service since February.