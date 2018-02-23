Customers lineup for DiRienzo's Lenten fish fry

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Customers were lining up at lunchtime Friday for the DiRienzo Brothers Bakery Friday Lenten Fish Fry.

The bakery and deli on Henry Street in Binghamton across from NYSEG Stadium, known for its bakery truck on a pole, serves fish fry on Wednesdays and Fridays for the seven weeks of Lent.

Owner Tony DiRienzo says he uses a high quality fish from Icelandic waters and sells it by the pound.

A typical sandwich has a half pound of fish.

The third generation bakery was started 114 years ago and Tony and his brothers opened the deli and started selling sandwiches, pizza, and fish fry in the 1980's.

DiRienzo says now more often rather than the bread and hot pies, people seem to know the bakery for its fish.

"From about 11 o'clock to about 1:30, I'd say the line was out the door. And we move them fast. My staff here is very good. And everybody works. We gear ourselves up. Now, maybe between 4:30 and 5:30, getting out of work, we'll get hit again," said DiRienzo.

DiRienzo says he sells about 1,000 pounds of fish per week.

Some days, he sells out at dinner time so he recommends people coming after 4:00 p.m. call ahead to reserve their order at 607-722-1220.

DiRienzo's is open Monday through Friday 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays and 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Sundays.