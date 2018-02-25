Craft beer lovers try brews from around the area at Binghamton on Tap

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Craft beer lovers crammed a jam packed DoubleTree Hotel banquet room to try out brews from around our area and across the nation.

Binghamton on Tap was held Saturday at the Hotel located at 225 Water Street in Binghamton.

It featured over 100 craft beers from local breweries like Galaxy, Binghamton Brewing Company and Beer Tree Brew Co, as well as beer makers from outside the area like Upstate Brewing in Syracuse, Lake Placid and Roscoe brewing companies.

People came prepared with pretzel necklaces to clear their palate after a tasting.

John Mongiello is from Stamford, Connecticut and attended Binghamton On Tap for the second time.

"It was a blast last year. I don't remember if there was a live band last year but I dig it. Everyone is having a great time. That's what craft beer is all about, hanging out, having a good time and some good brews. So far, so good, I'm having a great time," said Mongiello.

The event also included food, live music, vendors and a photo booth.

It was held in two sessions, the first from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., then another from 5:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m.

A VIP experience was also offered which included food and an extra hour of tasting before the general public was let in.